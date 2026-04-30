By Eric Yeung

China has achieved a long-sought milestone in one of the world’s most demanding engineering fields: building heavy-duty gas turbines whose core materials and performance now stand shoulder to shoulder with those from Western leaders such as GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The breakthrough centers on metallurgy—the science of nickel-based superalloys, single-crystal blades and advanced coatings that allow turbine components to endure inlet temperatures exceeding 1,400°C while resisting extreme heat, corrosion and mechanical stress. For decades, these technologies were largely the preserve of a few Western and Japanese manufacturers. No longer.

In March 2026, China Huadian Corp. brought online the country’s first fully indigenous 550-megawatt F-class gas turbine at the Tongnan power project in Chongqing. After 168 hours of rigorous full-load testing, the unit entered commercial service with a combined-cycle efficiency of 61.66%—matching or exceeding typical figures for comparable Western F-class machines. The project is projected to generate 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours annually while delivering sharp reductions in emissions compared with coal.10

Efficiency Comparison of F-Class Gas Turbines

(Combined-cycle efficiency where applicable; simple-cycle noted for smaller units)

The chart above illustrates how recent Chinese F-class designs have reached parity in efficiency benchmarks long dominated by established players.

Dongfang Electric Corp., Harbin Electric and Shanghai Electric have driven much of the progress. Early efforts relied on licensing and joint ventures. By the mid-2010s, however, China began transferring single-crystal casting expertise from its military aero-engine programs into the power sector. Domestic producers such as Shougang Group, Ansteel and specialized firms developed rhenium-bearing superalloys, directionally solidified components and multilayer thermal barrier coatings capable of matching the performance of Western benchmarks such as PWA1484 or CMSX-4 alloys.30

Proof of concept extends beyond the 550 MW unit. Dongfang’s G50, a fully indigenous 50 MW F-class turbine with more than 90% localization, has logged thousands of operating hours, secured export orders—including a major deal for 20–40 units in Canada—and demonstrated reliability under real-world conditions. Its inlet temperature reaches levels competitive with international peers.0

Smaller models, including Harbin’s units, have similarly validated domestic hot-section materials. Even more ambitious, China has advanced hydrogen-capable turbines, underscoring progress in combustion and materials science.

Industry executives and analysts note that while Western original equipment manufacturers retain edges in certain ultra-premium H- and J-class segments, F-class turbines—the workhorses of global power generation—have reached broad equivalence in efficiency, durability and emissions performance. Chinese manufacturers also emphasize advantages in cost and delivery speed.3

The implications stretch beyond energy security. Gas turbines serve as flexible complements to renewables, providing backup power as China adds record solar and wind capacity. They also support industrial decarbonization efforts through hydrogen and lower-emission operations. Export traction, including sales into North America and Central Asia, signals growing international confidence in Chinese metallurgy and engineering.

Challenges remain. Full-fleet reliability over hundreds of thousands of hours, after-sales service networks and further gains toward H-class performance will require continued investment. Yet the trajectory is clear: A country once dependent on foreign technology for its most advanced rotating equipment has built an integrated domestic supply chain—from superalloy smelting to precision casting and final assembly.

For global energy markets facing tight supply and rising demand for flexible, efficient generation, China’s emergence as a peer producer of high-performance gas turbines marks a structural shift. The metallurgy that once defined Western industrial leadership is now a competitive Chinese capability as well.

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