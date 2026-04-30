Eric Yeung

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BB's avatar
BB
20h

China Huadian looks like a winner to me... thx, Eric!

Ticker HPIFF P/E 8ish 5.9% dividend... :-)

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Arjen EnAlie's avatar
Arjen EnAlie
16h

The GE H-class technology represents a firing temperature in excess of 2,600°F (1,426°C), extending up to 2,900°F (1,600°C) and should be ready for 50% hydrogen.

I don't know if it is already commercial.

I'm retired and only worked with the 9FA models (1288 °C)

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