By Eric Yeung

April 29, 2026

BEIJING—Even as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz squeezes global crude-oil flows, China’s massive domestic energy overbuild and rapid electrification have created a structural surplus that largely insulates the world’s second-largest economy from the shock.

State-owned refiners Sinopec and CNPC have applied for permits to resume exports of gasoline, diesel, and potentially jet fuel as early as May, after inventories climbed to multi-year highs. The applications represent a sharp reversal from the export curbs imposed in March amid fears of Middle East supply disruptions. Domestic refining overcapacity now collides with softening fuel demand, driven by explosive electric-vehicle adoption and efficiency gains.

Overall Energy Surplus Trumps Crude Vulnerability

China’s energy self-sufficiency rate reached approximately 84% in 2025 and is projected to climb further in 2026. The country remains a net energy surplus player in practical terms, despite importing roughly 70% of its crude oil.

Transportation — which accounts for about 40% of oil demand — is rapidly shifting away from petroleum. New Energy Vehicles (NEVs, including BEVs and PHEVs) accounted for over 50% of passenger vehicle sales in 2025, with penetration reaching 53–54% for the full year and hitting peaks above 59% in late 2025. In March 2026, NEV retail penetration stood at 51.5%. This rapid adoption has helped drive the first annual decline in China’s transport oil demand in over two decades.

Adding to this resilience is China’s steadily rising domestic crude oil production, which reached a modern record of approximately 4.3 million barrels per day in 2025 as part of Beijing’s energy security strategy.

At the same time, China has become a significant net importer of physical silver from major Western exchanges such as COMEX and the LBMA. The country is acquiring the metal at prices many traders consider artificially suppressed relative to physical market tightness and Shanghai premiums. This strategic stockpiling directly supports Beijing’s aggressive electrification drive — including massive solar photovoltaic manufacturing, EV components, and grid infrastructure — further reducing the nation’s long-term dependence on crude oil.

Power-Sector Overbuild Amplifies the Surplus

The fuel glut is dwarfed by an even larger electricity surplus. China added hundreds of gigawatts of capacity in recent years, pushing total installed power past 3.96 terawatts. Solar is on track to surpass coal-fired generation this year. Yet demand growth has lagged, leading to rising curtailment rates (over 8–9% for solar and wind in key provinces) and falling utilization at coal plants.

This overcapacity in both fuels and power reflects the same dynamic: state-driven investment racing ahead of consumption. Analysts describe China as having built itself into an energy superpower whose domestic market cannot absorb the output.

Global Ripples

A resumption of Chinese fuel exports would add supply to Asian markets already jittery over Hormuz risks, potentially capping price spikes for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Longer term, the surpluses position China as a growing net exporter of refined products and clean-energy technologies — solar panels, batteries, EVs, and electrolyzers — even as it maintains strategic crude stockpiles.

Beijing has managed past imbalances through exports, stimulus, and targeted curbs. The swift pivot from export ban to export push signals a renewed focus on efficiency over short-term security fears.

For the global economy, China’s energy surplus offers a stabilizing force amid Hormuz volatility. Importers may benefit from softer fuel prices, while the scale of China’s clean-tech exports accelerates the world’s energy transition. The world’s factory is increasingly awash in its own energy — a structural shift whose consequences will extend far beyond today’s geopolitical tensions.