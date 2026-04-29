Eric Yeung

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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
7d

This article highlights an important shift, but in my view the story goes even further. It’s not just about China having an energy surplus—it’s about how deliberately this position has been built.

While much of the world is still dealing with energy constraints and price volatility, China is moving toward greater control and resilience.

That fundamentally changes the game. An energy surplus at this scale is not just an economic advantage, but a strategic one—especially if it begins to influence global pricing and supply chains.

It becomes particularly interesting when looking at the impact on metals. Silver is key in this context due to its role in solar energy and electrification, so this trend could support long-term demand. Gold plays a slightly different role—if China continues to strengthen its independence and increase its reserves, its importance as a strategic asset outside the dollar system could grow.

At the same time, pressure on industrial metals like copper will likely increase, as they are essential for infrastructure and power grids.

So this is no longer just about energy. It’s about global positioning—and China is clearly building that position in a very deliberate way.

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
7d

Where I wonder do China's many fusion energy projects fit into this picture? Is any of them on-stream yet? There have been leaks coming out for several years about the success they have been having. Could it explain China's energy surplus?

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