The U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, now in its second week as of mid-March 2026, shows signs of settling into a protracted conflict, with ongoing airstrikes targeting Iranian missile infrastructure, air defenses, and leadership remnants amid declining but persistent Iranian retaliatory capabilities. Oil flows from the Middle East have been curtailed—roughly more than half of prewar volumes remain offline due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and related facilities—yet supplies continue at reduced levels, averting a complete global cutoff for now.

Against this backdrop, precious metals markets, particularly gold and silver, are likely to experience a volatile, multi-phase trajectory shaped by competing forces: immediate dollar demand, shifting perceptions of the petrodollar system, industrial fallout, and eventual structural repricing in a reconfigured global energy landscape.

Phase 1: Initial Price Pressure from Dollar Scramble In the early stages of escalation, global sovereigns and institutions face acute pressure to secure dollar-denominated marginal oil supplies amid spiking energy costs. This triggers a rush to liquidate non-dollar assets, including gold and silver holdings, to obtain USD liquidity. The result: a sharp but temporary dump in both metals’ prices, as seen in brief but intense sell-offs during prior energy crises. Gold, currently trading around $5,090–$5,150 per ounce (down from recent peaks above $5,300 amid whipsaw volatility), and silver near $84–$87 per ounce, could see further near-term weakness if dollar strength persists.

Phase 2: Recognition of Petrodollar Erosion and Safe-Haven Rebound As the conflict drags on without quick resolution, market participants increasingly question the long-term viability of the petrodollar framework—under which most global oil remains priced in dollars. Sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and investors begin rotating aggressively into “real” assets perceived as immune to currency debasement or sanctions risks. This shift fuels a strong appreciation phase for gold (and to a lesser extent silver), with prices potentially reclaiming or exceeding prior highs as monetary demand surges. Analysts note that persistent geopolitical uncertainty, combined with inflation fears from elevated energy prices, supports this dynamic, echoing gold’s resilience in past prolonged conflicts.

Phase 3: Industrial Demand Collapse Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions If Middle East oil and derivative chemical flows deteriorate further—exacerbating shortages in sulfuric acid, petrochemical feedstocks, and related inputs—industrial consumption of silver (roughly half of total demand, driven by solar, electronics, EVs, and conductive applications) would crater. Broader manufacturing slowdowns, grid constraints, and semiconductor bottlenecks could trigger global deflationary pressures in affected sectors. Gold, with its predominantly monetary profile, faces a secondary dump as risk-off sentiment shifts toward cash preservation rather than hard assets. Silver, more exposed to industrial headwinds, would likely underperform gold significantly in this window.

Phase 4: Rebound in a Restructured Commodity Landscape Over the medium to longer term, the world adapts through fragmented energy and commodity spheres, accelerated near-shoring, autarkic policies, and renewed emphasis on resource security. New supply chains emerge, prioritizing domestic or allied sourcing of critical materials. Gold and silver—viewed as strategic reserves and enablers of electrification/renewables—become early beneficiaries. Prices for both metals rebound sharply and sustain upward momentum, potentially reaching new structural highs as governments and industries stockpile amid coercive repricing of energy and food. Institutional forecasts, including those from JPMorgan (base case around $6,300 for gold by end-2026) and others eyeing even higher levels in extreme scenarios, underscore this potential tailwind.

This sequence remains highly speculative and contingent on the conflict’s duration, severity of oil disruptions, and policy responses from major powers. Short-term volatility is almost certain, with gold’s safe-haven status providing more insulation than silver’s dual exposure. Investors should monitor dollar movements, oil-flow updates, and central-bank interventions closely, as the line between geopolitical shock and systemic repricing grows thinner by the day.

By Eric Yeung