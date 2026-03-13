Eric Yeung

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Tom Larson
Mar 13

Thank you Eric for your excellent information. I believe this is going to be a protracted conflict and making ones moves needs to bear this in mind. Your analysis gives a great roadmap of what to expect thanks for all your hard work

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TheSovereignRevolution
Mar 13

Hello Eric,

How much uncertainty needs to be added due what we are seeing with DB, Cliffwater, Blackrock etc. and their private credit issues?

Would this not add to gold’s safe haven status and drive a larger transition from dollars to PM’s?

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