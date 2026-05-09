By Eric Yeung

April 29, 2026 (Updated May 9, 2026)

TORONTO—Hercules Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BIG), a junior explorer, continues to build momentum at its 100%-owned Hercules Project in western Idaho. The site features a blind porphyry copper system discovered in 2023 beneath a historically mined epithermal silver-lead-zinc district spanning more than 5.5 kilometers.

In a recent Goldfinger Capital interview, CEO Chris Paul highlighted progress from the March 30, 2026, drill results and the ongoing 2026 campaign. At the Leviathan porphyry target, hole HER-25-18 returned the longest mineralized interval to date: 670 meters grading 0.45% copper, 4.0 g/t silver, and 95 ppm molybdenum, including 213 meters at 0.67% copper, 10.2 g/t silver, and 128 ppm molybdenum. The intercept started approximately 150 meters below surface and remains open at depth.

Copper Porphyry: Moderate-to-Good Grades with High-Grade Zones in a Low-Grade Bulk Tonnage System

The copper system forms the headline story. Porphyry deposits like Leviathan are typically classified as low-grade, large-tonnage systems suited to bulk mining. Hercules’ intercepts, however, demonstrate moderate-to-good grades for this deposit type, with significant high-grade enriched zones.

Notable results include:

• Discovery hole: 185 m @ 0.84% Cu (including 45 m @ 1.94% Cu), plus molybdenum and silver.

• Other intercepts: 420 m @ 0.60% Cu (incl. 113 m @ 1.38% Cu) and intervals exceeding 1% Cu in upper portions.

• Additional high-grade skarn potential at the separate Big Cut target, with historical rock-chip samples up to 21% Cu.

The mineralization is primarily hypogene sulfide ore (bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite), hosted in a classic porphyry setting with strong continuity along strike and down-dip. The system remains open, with geophysical data suggesting potential for a higher-grade potassic core at depth.

Importantly, Hercules does not plan to use sulfuric acid (heap leaching / SX-EW) for copper extraction. The primary copper resource consists of sulfide material amenable to conventional flotation processing. Initial metallurgical tests have already shown strong recoveries of approximately 87% Cu, with projections nearing 90% in locked-cycle work. This will produce a saleable copper concentrate for smelting and refining—the standard flowsheet for most porphyry sulfide deposits. A near-surface oxidized leach cap exists but is more relevant to the historical silver mineralization.

As a result, the ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—which has severely restricted global sulfur and sulfuric acid supply, driving up costs and impacting acid-leach copper and nickel operations worldwide—will not affect Hercules’ planned development.

Dual-Metal Appeal: Copper Porphyry and Epithermal Silver

Silver adds meaningful value as both a byproduct credit in the porphyry zone (typically 4–10 g/t) and a standalone epithermal play in the upper levels. Hercules originally focused on silver when it acquired the project in 2022. The property hosted historical high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn mining and shallow drilling from the 1960s–1980s. Recent work has revived and expanded that potential.

In December 2025, the company announced a significant new epithermal silver-lead-zinc center at the Southern Flats zone—potentially the largest on the property and the first new silver discovery since the 1980s.

Key intercepts from hole HER-25-06 include 10.7 meters grading 257.2 g/t silver, 2.18% lead, and 4.62% zinc (420.5 g/t silver equivalent), within a broader 119.9-meter interval grading 31.2 g/t silver, 0.29% lead, and 0.86% zinc (59.7 g/t silver equivalent). Multiple holes spaced more than a kilometer apart confirm a major southern extension, with additional high-grade silver noted in the lower portions of some holes.

This epithermal mineralization sits above the porphyry targets, creating a stacked system with district-scale potential. The company plans to incorporate both the porphyry copper and epithermal silver mineralization into a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate, positioning Hercules as a diversified critical-metals story in a top-tier U.S. jurisdiction.

Expanding the Footprint

Hercules is executing a 20,000- to 30,000-meter 2026 drill program, with an initial 12,500-meter phase underway. Drilling tests the Leviathan trend and new targets—including Southern Flats, Pegasus, Hook, and footwall zones—guided by recent induced polarization (IP) and magnetotelluric (MT) surveys that confirmed coincident anomalies. The project sits on private land with secured surface rights; the company recently added 1,473 acres via a lease-option.

Financial Position Supports Aggression

Hercules maintains a solid balance sheet for its stage. As of late 2025, the company held approximately C$15 million in cash and short-term investments with strong working capital and minimal debt. This position, bolstered by prior financings, supports the initial phases of the 2026 drill program.

Note: In early May 2026 (subsequent to the original publication date), the company announced and increased a bought-deal financing and concurrent private placement to approximately C$31.5 million. The strengthened balance sheet further supports the ongoing drill program and general working capital needs.

The company’s annual cash burn rate has historically been in the range of C$18 million, typical for an active junior explorer advancing a major discovery. With positive copper market sentiment and encouraging drill results aiding capital access, Hercules is well-positioned to maintain momentum while managing typical junior-exploration dilution risks. Faster assay turnaround protocols aim to sustain news flow.

Outlook and Risks

Hercules is executing effectively in a compelling dual-commodity setting. Thick copper intervals with moderate-to-good grades and high-grade zones, new high-grade silver discoveries, and de-risked geophysical targets position it well among early-stage U.S. porphyry stories. A clear path to a maiden resource—supported by conventional flotation metallurgy and insulation from global sulfuric acid supply issues—lies ahead, though success depends on further delineation of continuity, grade, tonnage, metallurgy, and economics.

Investors should watch for upcoming assays from the active program. As with all junior explorers, Hercules carries high risk and volatility—but offers substantial upside for those attuned to the critical minerals sector.

Sources

• Hercules Metals Corp. Official Website & News Releases: herculesmetals.com

• March 30, 2026 Drill Results (HER-25-18): Newsfile / Company Release

• December 2025 Southern Flats Discovery (HER-25-06): Newsfile Release, December 22, 2025

• May 6, 2026 Bought-Deal Financing Increase to C$31.5 Million: GlobeNewswire Release

• Historical intercepts, metallurgy, and project details: Company corporate presentations and prior Newsfile releases (2025–2026)

• Additional context: Junior Mining Network, Yahoo Finance, and related coverage.

All technical data is sourced directly from Hercules Metals’ official disclosures. Readers are encouraged to review the primary press releases on the company’s website or SEDAR+ for full details and qualified person statements.