Eric Yeung

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Mitch
4d

You certainly know your stuff Eric👍

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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
4d

Interesting setup. What stands out to me is that Hercules is no longer just a copper story — the silver component is starting to look increasingly meaningful. A stacked system combining porphyry copper with high-grade epithermal silver could become very attractive if silver prices continue moving higher.

The Southern Flats intercepts are especially interesting because they suggest the historic silver district may be much larger than previously thought. If future drilling confirms continuity and scale, the market may eventually start valuing Hercules differently than a typical junior copper explorer

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