By Eric Yeung @KingKong9888 February 6, 2026

Late December 2025 delivered heightened volatility in China’s silver market, propelled by surging industrial consumption in solar panels, electric vehicles, and electronics amid persistent supply tightness. The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) Ag(T+D) deferred-delivery contract—the dominant benchmark for silver—captured this momentum. On December 31, 2025, Ag(T+D) closed at 17,059 RMB/kg (ex-VAT), with a weighted average of 17,782 RMB/kg and an intraday range spanning 16,900–18,881 RMB/kg. Prices had rallied sharply earlier in the month, rising from approximately 16,420 RMB/kg on December 23 to near 17,714 RMB/kg on December 24.

Core SGE Rules Shaping Silver Pricing and VAT Treatment

The SGE maintains a distinct framework for silver compared to gold, ensuring traded prices remain exclusive of VAT while tax application occurs only at physical delivery.

Article 89 (Trading Rules of Shanghai Gold Exchange) : “The Exchange will not issue settlement tax invoices for silver trades of Domestic Members or their customers. If physical delivery is involved, special VAT invoices shall be administered in accordance with applicable rules of the Exchange.” This provision clearly differentiates silver (and platinum) from gold: All SGE-quoted prices—for Ag(T+D), spot Ag99.99, and related products—are exclusive of VAT throughout trading, position management, and cash settlement phases. The Exchange itself issues no tax invoices for silver transactions.



Measures for the Administration of Trading Tax Invoices, Chapter V, Article 22 (a separate regulatory document): The Exchange does not issue settlement tax invoices for silver trades involving members and corporate customers. In cases of physical delivery: (1) The selling organization issues a special VAT invoice (including invoice copy and deduction copy) directly to the buying organization, based on the physical delivery bill. Invoicing information is exchanged promptly after delivery. (2) The invoice reflects the settlement price inclusive of tax on the trade date or delivery tender matching date, using the actual delivered weight. (3) Invoicing follows a monthly cycle (1st–20th of the month, with the 20th as the cutoff; later deliveries defer to the next cycle). The seller must provide the invoice within 7 trading days after delivery, or penalties apply (e.g., late fees, fund freezes, or default charges up to 20% of the invoice amount).

This bilateral, seller-to-buyer invoicing process ensures exchange-traded prices stay “clean” (ex-VAT), with China’s standard 13% VAT triggered exclusively upon physical withdrawal or load-out from certified vaults for domestic circulation.

Domestic vs. Imported Silver Treatment

Domestic silver (onshore-produced or previously duty-paid): No import VAT applies; the 13% VAT is levied only on withdrawal through the seller-issued special invoice.

Imported silver (held in bonded vaults): Import duties and VAT remain deferred during storage, listing, and trading; the 13% VAT activates upon withdrawal for domestic use.



Silver vs. Gold Contrast

Silver’s regime stays consistent and straightforward—no parallel to gold’s November 2025 reforms, which introduced differentiated treatment (exemptions/offsets) for investment versus non-investment applications, often with greater Exchange involvement in invoicing. Older gold definitions sometimes linked “Transaction Price” explicitly to VAT-inclusive delivery.

Broader Market Implications

Deferred VAT until physical withdrawal helps explain persistent Shanghai physical premiums in late 2025 (e.g., SGE equivalents trading at ~$75–82/oz versus global benchmarks around $71–72/oz, with premiums reaching $8+/oz in reports from December 24 onward). These gaps underscore Asia’s outsized physical demand pull and supply strains. With industrial uses continuing to accelerate, investors should track SGE vault activity, Ag(T+D) flows, and potential premium persistence into 2026. Physical delivery through SGE offers a regulated avenue to engage directly with these localized pricing forces under transparent, rule-driven tax mechanics.

SGE Silver General (Regular) VAT invoice example:

1) SGE listed Silver Ag (T+D) “Trade Price” in RMB Yuan/KG without 13% VAT. Where T is the date of trade and D is the number of days until Delivery/withdrawal.

2) Total price of the 15.5999 KG SGE 99.99 Silver Slab BEFORE 13% VAT applied; calculated from SGE quoted Silver Ag (T+D) “Trade Price”.

3) 13% VAT

4) Final “transaction price” of the 15.5999 KG SGE 99.99 Silver Slab AFTER 13% VAT applied for physical load-out/withdrawal at the SGE Vault.

Note:

Physical Silver Withdrawal/“Transaction” Date was December 31, 2025 from the SGE vault.

Silver Ag (T+D) “Trade” Date was before December 15, 2025.