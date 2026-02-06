Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Lyons's avatar
Jack Lyons
2d

Phenomenal work from the premier analyst in the space

Reply
Share
MV=PQ's avatar
MV=PQ
3d

Thank you-

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Yeung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture