Eric Yeung

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Tom Larson's avatar
Tom Larson
Mar 12

Eric, thank you for this information. In the current and foreseeable Future chaos we are in every piece of information in the PMs becomes magnified in importance. Thank you for your excellent input

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Mar 13

I had started wondering about that fall off in industrial demand as well. The strange thing to me is that Crypto, albeit from a lower base, seems to be showing some signs of strength.

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