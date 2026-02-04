By Eric Yeung @KingKong9888 on X

February 4, 2026

Newsletter Edition – February 2026

Overview Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX/NYSE American: SVM), a leading primary silver producer in China, reported strong results in Fiscal 2025 (ended March 31, 2025), with revenue reaching $298.9 million—up 39% from $215.2 million in Fiscal 2024. This growth was driven by higher production volumes (e.g., 4% more gold, 11% more silver, 3% more lead, 1% more zinc sold) and significant price increases (31% for gold, 35% for silver, 12% for lead, 35% for zinc). The surge generated an additional $21.5 million from volume and $60.7 million from higher prices.

The company’s revenue realization ties closely to China’s domestic metals market, where pricing benchmarks differ from global standards like the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Key Pricing Benchmark: The SME Silvercorp calculates its net realized selling prices using the Shanghai Metal Exchange (SME)quoted prices as the primary reference. The formula is: Net realized price = SME quoted price – smelter charges – recovery deductions – VAT (13%).

For silver, lead, and zinc (excluding gold), SME quoted prices include VAT, while the company’s net realized figures deduct it (along with other costs). This explains why realized prices appear lower than raw SME quotes in their MD&A tables.

SME vs. Other Chinese Exchanges

SME (often aligned with Shanghai Metals Market / SMM spot assessments): Refers to domestic spot/reference prices for refined silver (typically 99.99% purity ingots), often VAT-inclusive for physical trades. These serve as the benchmark for Silvercorp’s concentrate sales contracts.

SHFE (Shanghai Futures Exchange) : Futures prices are generally VAT-exclusive for trading/settlement; VAT applies only on physical delivery/load-out.

SGE (Shanghai Gold Exchange): Spot/deferred prices (e.g., Ag(T+D)) are also typically VAT-exclusive in quoted form, with tax added on delivery.

SME/SMM-style quotes can appear “cheaper” than VAT-inclusive post-load-out equivalents on SHFE/SGE due to market segmentation:

SME captures steadier producer-to-industrial/dealer trades with less speculative pressure.

SHFE/SGE often reflect tighter physical conditions, higher industrial/retail demand (e.g., from solar/electronics), and delivery premiums, making effective end-user costs higher.

Purity is consistent across benchmarks (99.99% refined silver for quoted prices)—differences stem from liquidity, participant types, and VAT layering rather than lower refinement.

Silvercorp’s Sales Model Silvercorp does not sell silver via the SME, SHFE, or SGE. It produces silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates (intermediate products, not refined ingots) at its Ying Mining District, GC Mine, and other operations. These are sold directly to local Chinese smelters through bilateral/spot contracts.

Pricing for concentrates uses payable metal formulas: A percentage of contained silver (e.g., 92.5–95%) referenced to SME quoted prices, minus treatment/refining charges (TC/RCs), penalties, deductions, and VAT. This keeps operations simple, low-cost, and aligned with proximity to smelters—no need for refining infrastructure, exchange membership, or delivery logistics.

The SME serves only as a transparent pricing yardstick (like LME for Western miners), not a sales platform. This model supports stable cash flows in China’s domestic ecosystem, where smelters/refiners handle purification and may sell refined metal onward (potentially to SHFE/SGE).

Why Not Chase Higher Exchange Prices? While SHFE/SGE can show premiums during tightness, these reflect downstream refined metal dynamics—not upstream concentrate value. Refining in-house would add costs, complexity, and risks (e.g., capital, volatility, regulations). Silvercorp’s low all-in sustaining costs (~$12/oz range) and direct smelter sales optimize profitability without exposure to exchange queues or export limits.

Looking Ahead Silvercorp continues focusing on production growth (e.g., mechanized mining, Kuanping development), exploration, and projects like El Domo in Ecuador. With strong domestic demand for silver in China and global industrial trends, the company’s concentrate-to-smelter approach remains efficient and resilient.

This newsletter summarizes publicly available information from Silvercorp’s MD&A, investor presentations, and market analyses as of early 2026. It is for informational purposes only—not investment advice.