Eric Yeung

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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
7d

Yes . A lot of people are pushing the narrative that “copper will replace silver.”

But that ignores a fundamental reality — physics and reliability.

Silver has higher conductivity, doesn’t form problematic oxides, and has decades of proven longevity.

Copper makes sense as a complement, not a full replacement.

Silver Dominion

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Michael Sutanto's avatar
Michael Sutanto
7d

Its not like there are heaps of copper too in the long run. IMO Sooner or later it will be like the palladium and platinum story. And I guess it come back to customer. I would rather company is forth coming and increase price for silver solar panel than to get copper solar panel for a cheaper price. I mean its a 20 year investment afterall. Especially in places hard to install. You want peace of mind knowing that you dont have to do anything and the solar panels just work like they are intended to do.

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