By Eric Yeung Hong Kong — April 15, 2026

As silver prices have surged more than 130% in the past year, pushing metallization costs sharply higher, solar manufacturers face a stark choice: stick with the industry’s proven workhorse or accelerate the shift to cheaper copper alternatives.

Silver remains the material of choice for front-grid metallization in most commercial solar cells for compelling technical reasons. It boasts the highest electrical conductivity of any metal, roughly 6% superior to copper in bulk terms. That edge translates into lower resistive losses in the fine fingers and busbars that harvest electrons from silicon wafers, helping high-efficiency cells — now routinely above 24% — squeeze out every possible watt.

More important than raw conductivity is silver’s manufacturing compatibility and long-term durability. Silver paste fires reliably at the high temperatures used in mainstream TOPCon production without forming persistent insulating oxides. It also creates low-resistance ohmic contacts with excellent adhesion. Copper, by contrast, oxidizes readily when heated in air, complicating sintering and risking higher series resistance. Copper ions can also diffuse into silicon under heat, moisture or electrical bias — a phenomenon known as “copper poisoning” — that degrades carrier lifetime and cell performance over time.

Field reliability adds another layer. Solar panels carry 25- to 30-year warranties, and silver’s superior resistance to corrosion and oxidation gives it a clear advantage in harsh outdoor conditions. Copper contacts are more vulnerable to electromigration and humidity-driven degradation, though manufacturers are deploying nickel barriers and other mitigations. Early data suggest copper-based designs can still meet IEC standards, yet decades of proven silver performance give project financiers and insurers greater comfort.

Recent industry benchmarks illustrate the gap. In optimized screen-printed or plated configurations, pure-copper or high-copper metallization often trails silver references by 0.1 to 0.3 percentage points in absolute efficiency — a small but meaningful difference on cells operating near 25%. Some hybrid approaches using silver-coated copper or minimal silver caps narrow or even close that gap in heterojunction (HJT) and back-contact architectures, where lower processing temperatures reduce oxidation risks.

Cost pressure, however, is unrelenting. Silver paste can now account for 14% to 30% of a cell’s manufacturing cost, depending on technology and metal prices. With silver consumption still running at roughly 8–13 milligrams per watt in many n-type cells, producers such as LONGi have announced plans to introduce base-metal (copper) metallization in mass production as early as the second quarter of 2026. Others, including AIKO with its all-back-contact modules, tout copper interconnections that deliver lower effective resistivity in certain designs and improved mechanical robustness.

Innovators like Australia’s SunDrive have pushed copper-plated cells to record efficiencies above 26% in the lab, sometimes surpassing silver benchmarks by reducing front-surface shading. Pilot lines from Fraunhofer ISE and TNO have demonstrated copper metallization within 1% of silver performance while slashing silver usage dramatically.

Yet the broader industry trend remains measured. Most manufacturers are pursuing “silver-thrifting” — progressively cutting silver content through finer lines, hybrids, or rear-side copper substitution — rather than a wholesale switch. Full pure-copper front metallization still requires process changes, new equipment in some cases, and extensive long-term reliability validation before it can command the same bankability as silver.

For investors and project developers, the calculus is shifting from pure performance to total cost of ownership. In high-irradiance or space-constrained installations, even modest efficiency advantages matter. In cost-sensitive utility-scale projects, the savings from copper could prove decisive if degradation rates stay within acceptable bounds.

Silver is unlikely to disappear entirely. Thin silver caps or contact layers will probably persist for years as diffusion barriers and reliable interface materials. But the red-metal revolution is gaining momentum. As copper metallization matures and silver prices remain volatile, the balance of advantages may tilt further. For now, however, silver’s combination of superior conductivity, process simplicity and proven longevity keeps it ahead in the mainstream solar market.

Eric Yeung is an independent observer of clean-energy technologies and markets.