Wednesday June 3 2026

VANCOUVER Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.v) a junior silver developer with a flagship project in Mexico is drawing attention from resource investors as silver trades near multi year highs and the company prepares key technical and economic updates.

Trading around C$0.50 to C$0.56 in recent weeks the stock sits at a market capitalization of approximately C$225 million to C$240 million. This equates to an enterprise value of roughly C$219 million or approximately C$0.73 per silver equivalent ounce based on its current 302 million ounce AgEq resource. Market participants are weighing whether this represents an attractive entry point ahead of several potential catalysts.

Technical Setup Supports Bullish Outlook

On both weekly and daily charts Southern Silver appears to be forming a base. Technical analysts note the stock is either poised for an immediate upside breakout or a brief false breakdown followed by reversal scenarios that both point higher in the medium term.

The broader silver market is entering what appears to be a new weekly upleg. Historical daily cycle uplegs in Southern Silver have delivered gains of 49 percent 37 percent and 26 percent respectively even during a broader corrective phase. With silver now transitioning to a constructive weekly structure analysts expect the current daily cycle to outperform prior ones potentially driving the stock to new 52 week highs implying upside of 100 percent or more from current levels.

Geopolitical developments particularly tensions involving Iran remain the primary short term variable that could delay or accelerate this move.

Flagship Asset and Strategic Acquisition

Southern Silvers primary asset is the 100 percent owned Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango Mexico located within the Faja de Plata silver belt. The deposit is a large scale silver lead zinc copper gold carbonate replacement skarn system.

The current mineral resource estimate stands at approximately 302 million ounces silver equivalent broken down as follows:

Indicated: 43.4 Moz silver (116 Moz AgEq) at 102 g/t Ag and 271 g/t AgEq

Inferred: 83.4 Moz silver (186 Moz AgEq) at 111 g/t Ag and 247 g/t AgEq

A major development is the companys acquisition and integration of the nearby Puro Corazon target. Management is incorporating the asset to capture capital and operating synergies optimize mine sequencing and introduce higher grade near surface material into the future mine plan.

Recent drilling at Puro Corazon has returned strong intercepts including:

10.4m at 365 g/t Ag (743 g/t AgEq) incl. 3.9m at 688 g/t Ag (1490 g/t AgEq)

15.3m at 195 g/t Ag (581 g/t AgEq)

6.3m at 395 g/t Ag (874 g/t AgEq) incl. 1.5m at 886 g/t Ag (2062 g/t AgEq)

The drill program at Puro Corazon is now complete with upcoming work focused on integrating the results into an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) followed by a revised preliminary economic assessment (PEA). Additional underground channel sampling from historic workings is also expected to provide further data.

Updated Economics Could Drive Significant Re Rating

The last PEA released in June 2024 was based on a conservative silver price of 23 dollars per ounce. It projected:

After tax NPV5 percent: US$501 million

IRR: 21.2 percent

Initial capex: US$388 million

Payback: 48 months

Mine life: 17 years

Average annual production: 14.3 Moz AgEq (including 5.8 Moz silver)

AISC: US$13.23 per ounce AgEq

At current silver prices around 75 dollars per ounce the implied operating margin expands dramatically. The forthcoming PEA is expected to incorporate both the Puro Corazon contribution and prevailing metal prices potentially transforming the projects valuation metrics.

Attractive Valuation in a Stronger Silver Environment

With a market capitalization of approximately C$225 million to C$240 million and a healthy treasury Southern Silver trades at a modest multiple relative to its scale. For a high grade plus 300 Moz AgEq silver developer with a completed PEA no debt and multiple near term catalysts the current enterprise value per ounce is viewed by some resource specialists as undervalued.

Key upcoming triggers include:

Updated MRE incorporating Puro Corazon

Revised PEA reflecting higher metal prices and project optimizations

Integration of Puro Corazon into the overall mine plan

Potential channel sampling results

Progress on baseline studies and permitting

Up to 12500 meters of planned infill drilling

Risks Remain

While the setup is constructive escalation in United States Iran tensions or broader geopolitical conflicts involving NATO and Russia could pressure silver prices and delay project momentum. Management has indicated it will reassess positioning if such scenarios materialize.

The Opportunity

Southern Silver represents one of the more advanced silver development stories in the junior sector combining resource scale high grade exploration upside and imminent catalysts at a time when the underlying commodity appears to be strengthening. Investors are closely watching the next phase of news flow for confirmation of the projects enhanced economics.

Visit @TheApeOfGoldST on X for more information.