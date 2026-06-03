Eric Yeung

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
5dEdited

thanks Eric, looks interesting. curious why the ticker chart with the name of the company the tabs are in swedish?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Eric Yeung and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Yeung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture