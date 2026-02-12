Ongoing Supply-Demand Seesaw Amid Tight Inventories and Premium Volatility

China’s physical silver market continues to operate like a classic seesaw, with pricing heavily influenced by the ebb and flow between fresh metal withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) and recycled supply from retail buybacks.

Strong investor demand has driven meaningful SGE load-outs in recent periods—physical withdrawals from exchange vaults that bring “new” supply into circulation.

These influxes have periodically eased retail premiums, compressing the markup over benchmark prices as ample official-channel metal becomes available through coin shops, jewelers, online dealers, and OTC channels.

However, once this SGE-sourced inventory is rapidly absorbed; fueled by persistent domestic buying interest, the market quickly tilts the other way. Recycled silver, primarily from individual consumers offloading old bars, jewelry, scrap, or holdings, steps in to fill the gap and dominates retail transactions during lulls between major delivery batches.

The pattern is clear and repeating: Depleted on-hand stocks create waiting periods for the next wave of SGE allocations, reigniting intense competition for limited physical metal and pushing retail premiums back to elevated levels, often dramatically so, as seen in recent spikes where Shanghai prices have traded at significant premiums to global benchmarks.

This dynamic has long characterized China’s physical #silver scene, the world’s largest consumer of the metal, where tight inventory cycles amplify localized volatility far beyond what’s visible in paper markets.

Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) physical Silver load-out (withdrawal) by a SGE member

A notable structural edge persists in the recycled segment: In buyback transactions, individual consumers or small holders act as the sellers. Under China’s VAT rules for small-scale taxpayers (including individuals selling scrap or recycled goods), those with monthly sales below RMB 100,000 (or quarterly below RMB 300,000 in many cases) qualify for VAT exemption on their sales.

Additionally, broader small-scale taxpayer thresholds cap annual taxable sales at under RMB 5 million for simplified treatment or exemptions in certain contexts, meaning small sellers of recycled silver typically face no VAT remittance obligation in practice.

Buyers (typically dealers or recyclers) also do not remit VAT on their side in these consumer-to-dealer flows. Consequently, much of this recycled silver circulates without the full 13% VAT burden that often applies to primary refined, imported, or SGE-sourced physical metal, enhancing its cost competitiveness and helping sustain supply flow even when official deliveries slow.

For global silver watchers, these China-specific mechanics underscore the ongoing tug-of-war: official exchange supply versus grassroots recycling. This grassroots channel frequently proves the decisive factor behind those headline-grabbing premium surges and physical tightness signals.

The seesaw remains in motion; watch closely for the next SGE batch and any shifts in domestic demand momentum. Volatility looks set to stay elevated. 🚀