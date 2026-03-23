Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East—including the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict and threats around the Strait of Hormuz—China’s quiet financial infrastructure for Iranian oil imports has come under renewed scrutiny. At the center is a sophisticated, dollar-free payment and asset-recycling system that has sustained Iran’s oil exports (primarily to China, which absorbs over 80% of Iran’s seaborne crude) while advancing Beijing’s de-dollarization agenda.

This newsletter breaks down the mechanics, from settlement to gold conversion, based on established channels and recent geopolitical developments.

1. The Core Settlement Channel: Bank of Kunlun

Bank of Kunlun, a relatively small commercial bank controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC/PetroChina), serves as the primary conduit for China-Iran oil trade settlements.

Key Role : Handles over 90% of bilateral oil payments in Chinese yuan (RMB), bypassing the U.S. dollar system entirely for these transactions.

Sanctions Bypass : Kunlun operates a closed-loop RMB settlement system independent of SWIFT for Iran-related business. U.S. sanctions (imposed as early as 2012) isolated the bank from dollar clearing, ironically making it ideal for high-risk, non-dollar trade.

Trade Mechanics : Iranian crude often arrives in China disguised (e.g., re-labeled as Malaysian-origin via “dark fleet” tankers with AIS transponders off). Chinese buyers—frequently independent “teapot” refineries—pay in RMB routed through Kunlun. Iran receives credits in RMB accounts at the bank.

“Trapped” Funds Dynamic: Due to sanctions, these RMB cannot easily convert to dollars or exit China freely. Iran spends a portion on Chinese goods (machinery, electronics, infrastructure), but significant surpluses accumulate as “obligations to deliver Chinese goods in the future”—effectively ring-fenced yuan balances.

This loop has enabled China to import discounted Iranian oil (often $8–10+ below benchmarks) while Iran maintains export revenue despite isolation. In 2025, China bought around 1.3–1.4 million barrels per day from Iran, representing 13–14% of its seaborne imports.

2. The Exit Ramp: Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) Integration

The key innovation addressing RMB surpluses is access to the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the world’s largest physical gold market.

RMB-to-Gold Conversion : Iran (or affiliated entities) can deploy accumulated RMB to purchase physical gold on the SGE. The exchange emphasizes mandatory physical delivery—buyers take 99.99%+ purity bars from approved vaults.

Disguised Access via Domestic Accounts : To minimize visibility and sanctions risks, purchases can be executed through domestic SGE accounts (Main Board) rather than the more transparent International Board (SGEI). Domestic accounts, typically used by Chinese residents or entities, offer a layer of obfuscation—allowing indirect or proxy participation without direct foreign/international member registration. This contrasts with SGEI, which is designed for overseas participants and involves stricter oversight for cross-border activities. By routing through domestic channels (potentially via Chinese intermediaries or affiliated accounts), Iran can further disguise gold acquisitions tied to oil RMB proceeds.

International Access & Expansions : Via the SGE International Board (SGEI), foreign participants engage in RMB-denominated gold trades. Recent expansions (including discussions of offshore vaults and co-custody arrangements in locations like Hong Kong) could allow sanctioned entities like Iran to store or co-custody gold more flexibly.

Strategic Value : This turns “trapped” RMB into a portable, sanction-resistant asset. Iran sells oil → receives RMB → buys SGE gold (often via domestic accounts for added discretion) → holds/ships physical gold for reserves or hedging. It provides an alternative to forced Chinese imports, enhancing Tehran’s flexibility.

Broader Implications: Bolsters RMB internationalization (via Shanghai Gold Benchmark Price) and aligns with China’s goals of RMB use in commodities. In BRICS/GCC contexts, it incentivizes accepting RMB by offering a reliable “park” for surpluses in gold.

Analysts have noted proposals linking yuan oil purchases (from Iran and GCC) with offshore SGE vaults co-custodied by producers—creating a “petroyuan-to-petro-gold” pathway amid Hormuz disruptions.

3. Geopolitical Context & Recent Developments (March 2026)

With oil prices volatile near $70–$100+ amid conflict:

Iran has explored conditioning Strait of Hormuz passage on yuan-denominated oil trades (per reports citing Iranian officials and discussions with multiple countries).

This directly challenges petrodollar dominance, especially as ~20% of global oil transits Hormuz.

China’s ongoing gold reserve buildup (reaching ~2,306 tonnes by late 2025) and RMB energy pricing efforts (e.g., crude futures convertible to gold) reinforce the architecture.

The system remains resilient: Kunlun’s isolation from dollar penalties limits further leverage, while SGE provides a credible recycling mechanism, including discreet domestic account pathways.

Bottom Line

The China-Iran RMB-for-oil loop—settlement via Bank of Kunlun + gold conversion via Shanghai Gold Exchange (often through domestic accounts for enhanced discretion)—represents a working model of de-dollarized energy trade under sanctions. It secures discounted oil for China, sustains Iran’s exports, and chips away at dollar hegemony through physical asset flows.

As Middle East risks evolve, watch for further formalization of yuan-gold linkages. This isn’t hypothetical—it’s operational and expanding.

Stay vigilant on energy-finance intersections.

Eric Yeung Hong Kong March 23, 2026