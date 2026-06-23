By Eric Yeung

Two episodes of Federal Reserve quantitative tightening QT yet strikingly different outcomes for gold. The contrast reveals how context global demand and subtle liquidity support matter more than headline policy labels.

Recall the first QT cycle. From late 2017 following post GFC normalization the Fed allowed its balance sheet to run off modestly roughly 700 billion amid low inflation steady growth and a strengthening USD. Gold prices largely stagnated or rose only modestly 12 to 13 percent cumulatively or about 6.5 percent annualized. Real yields climbed risk assets performed decently early on and central bank gold buying was subdued. QT paused in 2019 amid repo strains but the environment was textbook tightening: fewer tailwinds for the yellow metal.

Fast forward to the post pandemic QT: June 2022 through December 2025. The Fed shrank its balance sheet far more aggressively by 2.4 trillion from a 8.9 trillion peak while hiking rates aggressively to combat inflation. On paper another strong headwind for gold. Yet the metal delivered a powerful bull run shattering records and surpassing 4000 per ounce by late 2025. What changed?

Central banks became net super buyers. Official sector purchases accelerated sharply: over 1000 tonnes annually in 2022 to 2024 record streaks with strong follow through into 2025 863 tonnes net. China Poland India Turkiye and others diversified reserves amid geopolitics sanctions risks and de dollarization themes. This physical demand floor was largely absent in the prior cycle.

US gold imports surged particularly from late 2024 into 2025 reaching over 30 billion in 2025 with notable inflows from Switzerland Canada Australia and others. Trade data underscores broad demand strength across bullion processing and investment channels.

Overlay Not QE QE. Even as QT ran the Fed deployed facilities that injected liquidity without the formal QE label. The 2023 Bank Term Funding Program BTFP backstopped banks post SVB lending against par valued Treasuries MBS and expanding the balance sheet temporarily. Later as QT wound down the Fed shifted to Reserve Management Purchases RMPs buying T bills to maintain ample reserves amid TGA fluctuations and seasonal flows. Officials stressed these were technical not stimulative. Markets saw the liquidity effects: support for money markets and assets during Fed “tightening”.

The result? A leaky QT. Persistent inflation concerns fiscal deficits geopolitical uncertainty and eventual rate cut expectations amplified golds safe haven and monetary appeal. Unlike the cleaner 2017 to 2019 tightening the recent period featured global reserve shifts and Fed tools that prevented outright liquidity collapse.

This is not to dismiss QTs intent normalizing after massive pandemic stimulus. But it underscores a broader truth in todays macro: golds performance increasingly reflects multipolar realities central bank behavior and the limits of unilateral tightening in a high debt world. Real assets with no counterparty risk retain their edge.

Data driven investors should note these regime differences. History rarely repeats exactly context evolves. As liquidity dynamics shift again in 2026 golds drivers diversification demand policy nuance and geopolitical undercurrents remain firmly in play.

#Gold #Silver #MonetaryPolicy #QT #CentralBanks