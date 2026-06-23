Eric Yeung

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Gp's avatar
Gp
7d

Good read

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Jono's avatar
Jono
2d

First, thanks for all you do: consent to being guests on various tube shows. :-) Your information is unique, and greatly appreciated.

I am not a super educated financial person, straight off the gate. Big finance/world economics/Central Banking I mainly started investigating since early 2020. (Follow ze money. ...) I don't particularly believe that the QE was just around 3 Trillion USD 2020 to 2023/24. Various folks in the know have stated (probably) up to 20 T. !!!

From internet (top of the search) :

**Total Global Relief: ~$10 trillion announced in early 2020 (broader than just QE).

**Fed Balance Sheet Growth: Increased by ~$5 trillion from late 2019 to mid-2022.

**Fed Asset Holdings: Reached ~$8.5 trillion by the end of the pandemic asset purchase period in 2022.

That being stated, the shift to Gold/Yuan Adjacency will surely change the "price" of Gold/Silver, and it's ridiculous fluctuations based on futures' markets, ie - manipulations. Thank you also for your recent writings with V Lanci. Cheers.

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