Eric Yeung

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Gemini Snake's avatar
Gemini Snake
4d

USrael kicking & screaming whenever they cannot control the energy game. Remember the nord stream pipeline that got blown up when USrael realized they were outgunned by Russia? Sanctions didn’t work either, so they froze Russian assets, only to have that backfire spectacularly, so the next chess move? Smash the chessboard. Fast forward to the present, & now we have a new temper tantrum with Iran. They cannot not stop the oil for gold/yuan trade between China & Iran — the old “we will impose sanctions” petrodollar trick ain’t working this time! So what do we do now? Smash the chessboard again.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
2d

That's exactly right Eric. It's the point the dollar die hards miss. Nobody is saying that the Yuan is going to be the new reserve currency because.... treasuries etc blah blah blah.

Payments will continue with dollars for some whilst others will prefer the Yuan/Gold system. It's just that some hate China / Russia etc and think the sun will always shine out the dollars backside. However, one day the sun will set in the west and when it rises people will realise it has risen in the East

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