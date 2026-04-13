Eric Yeung

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BB's avatar
BB
1d

Trump is melting down... lashing out at any who disagree with him... psychotically aggressive and nasty. A National embarrassment...

I would not be shocked to learn he is hoping that Iran sinks one or more of the blockade ships, and they CAN... easily...

Hoping to get more allies to join in his unprovoked and illegal war on Iran ONLY for the zionist swine of Israel.

I read that Turkey and perhaps other countries are seriously considering joining Iran in their fight... if so... Israel might be totally destroyed... causing a worldwide... CELEBRATION.

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Hot Print's avatar
Hot Print
1d

gold, oil and commodities could certainly become the new store of value but no one’s that close to replacing the dollar as a system

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