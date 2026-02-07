By Eric Yeung | February 7, 2026

In an era where financial markets operate at lightning speed and geopolitical tensions underscore the fragility of global trade, U.S. Treasury securities stand as the bedrock of short-term dollar funding. These instruments—Bills, Notes, and Bonds—are not merely safe-haven investments but the preferred collateral in repurchase agreements (repos) that grease the wheels of the world’s largest economy and its offshore extensions. As dollar dominance wanes, with the greenback’s share in global exports and reserves facing challenges from Global South countries pushing for de-dollarization, understanding Treasuries’ collateral function offers critical insights for investors navigating liquidity risks and funding dynamics. This analysis explores their ubiquity in domestic and Eurodollar markets, spotlighting real-world trades and their indirect support for international commerce.

Treasuries: The Collateral Kingpin in U.S. Dollar Funding

U.S. Treasury securities dominate the repo market, where they secure trillions in daily dollar loans, primarily through overnight and short-term arrangements. With repo volumes often eclipsing $4 trillion daily, Treasuries account for the lion’s share of collateral in secured financing, underpinning benchmarks like the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This rate, derived solely from Treasury-backed repos, reflects the market’s reliance on these assets for low-cost borrowing.

The appeal is straightforward: Treasuries’ liquidity, negligible credit risk, and regulatory status as high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) under Basel frameworks enable institutions—banks, hedge funds, and money market funds—to borrow at minimal haircuts. In the tri-party repo segment, managed by custodians such as JPMorgan and BNY Mellon, Treasuries form the bulk of the collateral pool, facilitating efficient leverage and balance sheet optimization. Daily exposures in the broader U.S. repo market averaged $12.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, with Treasuries comprising about 69% of the mix, per Office of Financial Research data.

This ecosystem not only stabilizes domestic funding but also amplifies returns for sophisticated players. Yet, it introduces vulnerabilities; stress events can trigger rapid unwinds, as seen in March 2020 when repo rates spiked amid a dash for cash.

Crossing Borders: Treasuries in the Eurodollar Shadow

Beyond U.S. borders, Treasuries play a starring role in the Eurodollar market—the sprawling offshore arena for dollar deposits and lending, free from Federal Reserve oversight. While Eurodollars are often unsecured, secured repos collateralized by Treasuries provide a vital lifeline for non-U.S. banks and affiliates hungry for dollar liquidity.

Euro-area institutions, for example, source roughly 28% of their USD wholesale funding via repos, with 70% backed by government bonds—95% of which are Treasuries. This setup supports cross-border dollar intermediation, where offshore entities borrow against these assets to extend credit to non-banks, including hedge funds and corporates. Total offshore dollar liabilities surpass $13 trillion, highlighting the scale of this shadow banking system.

In times of turmoil, mechanisms like the Fed’s Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) Repo Facility allow foreign central banks to pledge Treasuries for overnight dollar loans, preventing disruptive asset sales. Globally, government bond-backed repos (led by U.S. Treasuries) totaled around $16 trillion outstanding by late 2024, according to the Financial Stability Board, underscoring their integral role in sustaining offshore dollar flows.

On the Trading Floor: Illustrative Repo Strategies and Their Ripple Effects

To grasp Treasuries’ practical deployment, consider emblematic trades that leverage their collateral prowess. A staple is the general collateral (GC) repo: A hedge fund might sell $100 million in 10-year Treasury Notes to a money market fund for $99.5 million in cash, repurchasing them the next day at $99.51 million. The spread equates to an interest rate near the federal funds target, with the Notes serving as ironclad collateral.

More sophisticated is the Treasury cash-futures basis trade, a hedge fund favorite. Participants purchase the cheapest-to-deliver Treasury (e.g., a specific Note tied to a futures contract), finance it via repo at rates like SOFR plus 10 basis points, and hedge by shorting futures. Leverage can soar to 50-100 times, exploiting arbitrage opportunities. However, volatility can unravel these positions swiftly; during the 2020 market upheaval, forced sales of Treasuries to repay repos exacerbated liquidity squeezes, prompting central bank interventions.

In Eurodollar contexts, cross-border repos shine. A European bank’s U.S. arm might pledge Treasuries for dollar borrowings in non-cleared markets, channeling funds offshore for trade-related lending. Hedge funds in tax havens similarly employ basis trades, using Treasury collateral to secure repo financing and arbitrage global futures mispricings.

The Indirect Lifeline: Treasuries and Global Trade Funding

While no precise metric quantifies the share of global trade—valued at $30-35 trillion annually in goods and services—directly funded by Treasury repos, their influence is profound yet indirect. Traditional trade finance relies on letters of credit, supply chain loans, and export credits, but the dollar’s hegemony means seamless access to greenback liquidity is essential for settling invoices.

Treasury repos underpin this by bolstering the global dollar ecosystem. Non-U.S. banks tap these markets to borrow dollars against Treasuries, then lend to importers and exporters. In Asia and Europe, where dollar-denominated trade thrives, this intermediation ensures smooth transactions amid currency mismatches. During crises, repo-facilitated liquidity prevents trade disruptions; the 2020 FIMA interventions, for instance, stabilized offshore funding, indirectly supporting commerce.

Yet, this reliance poses risks. With U.S. repo markets handling over $8 trillion in Treasury-collateralized deals daily, any repo market friction could cascade into tighter dollar conditions, hiking trade finance costs and slowing global growth. Investors should monitor SOFR spreads and offshore basis swaps as early warning signals.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Investors and Policymakers

In a multipolar world, the dollar’s dominance—bolstered by Treasury repos—is waning as a geopolitical asset, challenged by Global South countries through BRICS-led initiatives and local currency settlements, even as challengers like the euro and yuan emerge.

Amid this shift, physical gold is emerging as a potential alternative collateral in repo-like arrangements for the Global South, directly challenging the primacy of U.S. Treasuries. BRICS nations, holding over 20% of global gold reserves, are accelerating de-dollarization by dumping Treasuries and stockpiling bullion at record paces—central banks purchased more than 2,100 tonnes in 2022-2023 alone. This pivot positions gold not merely as a hedge but as root collateral for new settlement systems to facilitate trade outside the dollar ecosystem. By anchoring funding mechanisms to gold, these countries aim to create repo-style facilities that bypass U.S. oversight, reducing exposure to sanctions and dollar volatility while leveraging gold’s neutrality in a fragmenting global order.

Physical gold can be deployed as collateral to access local currency liquidity through structured arrangements akin to repos or swaps within BRICS frameworks. For instance, a central bank in one member nation might pledge allocated physical gold—stored in secure vaults across the bloc—to a counterparty like the New Development Bank or another BRICS central bank, receiving funds in a local currency such as the yuan or rupee in return. This transaction, often facilitated by digital platforms for settlement, allows the borrower to obtain liquidity for trade or infrastructure financing without liquidating the gold asset outright, while the lender benefits from gold’s stability as collateral valued by weight rather than fiat fluctuations.

A hypothetical 20% shift of U.S. Treasury repo collateral—representing trillions in daily volumes—to physical gold repo facilities could profoundly disrupt global finance. For the U.S., waning demand for Treasuries might trigger a “reverse conundrum,” pushing yields higher as foreign official buyers pivot, inflating government borrowing costs and compounding fiscal deficits already straining budgets. This erosion could diminish Treasuries’ safe-haven allure, widening spreads against alternatives and injecting volatility into repo markets, potentially cascading into broader liquidity strains akin to past crises. Globally, such a reallocation might accelerate de-dollarization, fragmenting funding channels and heightening systemic risks. For the Global South, it promises greater autonomy but could invite initial teething pains in establishing scalable gold-backed systems.

Supporting this transition, expanded gold use as collateral would likely propel its price higher, fueled by surging institutional demand from central banks and financiers seeking neutral assets amid fiat erosion. Higher prices, in turn, amplify gold’s collateral value, enabling greater liquidity mobilization per ounce and reinforcing the shift through a virtuous cycle—potentially sustaining upward pressure as reserves rebalance.

Eric Yeung is a Hong Kong-based investor with a focus on global macro trends and precious metals markets. Follow him on X at @KingKong9888 for real-time insights.