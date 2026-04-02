Eric Yeung

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ThreeArchBay's avatar
ThreeArchBay
4d

Hmmmmm let's see... back of the envelope calculations say...

We are BANKRUPT and economic collapse is looming...

Orange Caligula's insane war on Iran, ONLY FOR THE ZIONIST SWINE, will hurry it along nicely.

Whatever Epstein/Mossad has on Trump must be REALLY horrific!!

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ThreeArchBay
2dEdited

BTW: I just got canned from “X” for posting that I hoped Israel was totally destroyed… as if there are not a ton of Zio-pig shills saying the same about Iran!!

Some alarming truth:

https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/trump-chinas-best-friend?

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